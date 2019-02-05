



A Baltimore brewing company turned to social media after a group of people took their cat Monday.

Monument Brewing Company posted to Facebook asking if anyone knows who took their cat Willow, who they call Will.

A group of three people were seen on the brewery’s cameras taking the cat.

The brewery owners don’t believe the cat was taken with malice — they people may have thought it was a stray and didn’t realize it was the brewery’s indoor-outdoor cat.

“If you’ve been to the brewery we’re sure you’ve noticed Will (short for Willow), our brewery cat. We have this photo of three people taking Will from the brewery this afternoon. We’re sure this was done with the best intentions; however, we’re pretty attached to Will and hope that you bring him back to his home,” the brewery posted Monday.

The brewery is located on 1 North Haven Street in southeast Baltimore.

If you know who took the cat, reach out to Monument Brewing at (443) 529-8131.

