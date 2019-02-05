



A student at Broadneck High School was caught posting a snapshot with a “hate-filled caption that was racist in nature,” in response to their boys basketball team losing by one point to Annapolis High School Monday night.

The school’s principal, Jim Todd, said he became aware of the post late Monday night and contacted the parents of the student.

He said the student was not in class Tuesday morning.

“We will carry out the discipline process as we do in any other case, but I want to assure you that I will take the strongest action possible in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct,” Todd said in the statement.

Annapolis High School responded to the incident, saying they had already had counselors and the school psychologist meet with all of their basketball players- both boys and girls, varsity and junior varsity- as well as any other students who exhibited anxiousness, anger or apprehension due to the post.

“Last night’s post was reprehensible and entirely unacceptable. It was a hate-filled message aimed at our students and our community, and one which was difficult at best to read,” said Annapolis High School’s principal Patrick Gelinas.

The principal said he had spoken with Broadneck’s principal and said he is confident Broadneck’s staff will deal with the matter swiftly and pledged his support to the school’s next discipline steps.

He also urged students, staff and parents to not respond in kind to the incident. He said counselors and the school psychologist would be available again Wednesday during the school’s “Panther Hour” to talk to students about the issue.

