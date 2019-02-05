  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, president donald trump, State Of The Union Address, Talkers, Washington D.C.


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNews) — President Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech on Tuesday, imploring lawmakers to “break decades of political stalemate” and “heal old wounds” just weeks after the longest government shutdown in history.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence seated behind him on the dais of the House chamber, Mr. Trump spoke for nearly an hour and a half, with frequent interruptions of applause from Republican members who broke into chants of “USA!” at several points.

Why Are Some Congresswomen Wearing White At The State Of The Union?

The House chamber was marked by dozens of Democratic women wearing white, the color historically associated with the suffragette movement.

Read more on cbsnews.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s