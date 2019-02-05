



President Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech on Tuesday, imploring lawmakers to “break decades of political stalemate” and “heal old wounds” just weeks after the longest government shutdown in history.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence seated behind him on the dais of the House chamber, Mr. Trump spoke for nearly an hour and a half, with frequent interruptions of applause from Republican members who broke into chants of “USA!” at several points.

Why Are Some Congresswomen Wearing White At The State Of The Union?

The House chamber was marked by dozens of Democratic women wearing white, the color historically associated with the suffragette movement.

