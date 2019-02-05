



An unleashed dog bit a dog walker Monday morning while she was walking a group of dogs in Patterson Park.

Liz Ryan posted to a neighborhood Facebook group Monday, warning other residents of an “aggressive loose dog’ in the park.

She said the large white, brown, black mixed breed dog charged at her and the dogs she was walking.

The dog bit her when she got in between the dogs she was walking and the charging dog.

“[It] clamped down on my hand when i stepped in between it and my dogs,” Ryan wrote on Facebook.

She said although the dog was wearing a collar there was no owner in sight.

Baltimore city animal control searched the park Tuesday after receiving a report about the bite. They were unable to locate the dog.

“According to the injured party, the dog was not with an owner and it approached while she was walking her dog and caused an injury. She stated she had not previously seen the dog.” animal control told WJZ in an statement.

Patterson Park neighbors often debate about unleashed dogs on the neighborhood’s Facebook group.

City law however requires dogs to have a leash when being walked on city sidewalks and in the park.

“Don’t want this to happen to anyone else!” Ryan wrote on Facebook.

