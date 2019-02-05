



Cumberland County, Va. — A Virginia state trooper was killed when someone inside a home fired a weapon at police executing a search warrant during a drug investigation, reports CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR-TV . The person who killed Trooper Lucas Dowell was shot and killed by police.

Dowell was killed while helping the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force search a home near Farmville Monday night, according to police.

“The Tactical Team had made entry into the residence shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when an adult male inside the residence began shooting at them. The Tactical Team members returned fire, fatally wounding the male suspect,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

