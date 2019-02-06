Comments
BALTIMORE (KYW) — If you love emojis, you’re in luck! There will be 230 new emojis coming to smartphones later this year — 59 of them brand new.
The rest are variations on existing ones.
They include people with disabilities, more gender inclusive couples, and many other things like a yawning emoji, garlic and an otter.
