Filed Under:Emojis, Smartphones


BALTIMORE (KYW) — If you love emojis, you’re in luck! There will be 230 new emojis coming to smartphones later this year — 59 of them brand new.

The rest are variations on existing ones.

They include people with disabilities, more gender inclusive couples, and many other things like a yawning emoji, garlic and an otter.

