



BGE will soon begin work on Reisterstown Road at Hooks Lane, near the north of the I-695 interchange, as part of BGE Electric Investments.

The project will begin February 11 and be complete in late-April, weather permitting.

BGE will begin underground electric utility work in the center of Reisterstown Road at Hooks Lane and will continue working 24 hours a day.

BGE will close and detour that left-turn lane from southbound Reisterstown Road to eastbound Hooks Lane, and close one lane of northbound Reisterstown Road between the I-695 interchange and north of Hooks Lane.

Around 55,000 vehicles travel on this section of MD 140 each day, motorists should plan extra travel time, BGE says.

MDOT SHA will assist BGE by providing this detour route: Motorists traveling from SB Reisterstown Road at Hooks Lane will be directed to take the inner loop of I-695 EB to MD 129, where drivers will turn left onto Park Heights Avenue and then left onto Hooks Lane.

One bus stop will be temporarily discontinued during the construction. The stop is located on NB MD 140 in front of the Exxon gas station.

An open house will be held 6-8 p.m. at the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, 40 E. Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville, MD.

