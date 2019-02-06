



Disney on Ice has arrived in Baltimore, but earlier Wednesday they made a stop at the Children’s Hospital at Sinai, and the young patients were enchanted.

“We’re hanging out with some of the kids that might not be able to come see our show at the Royal Farms Arena, so we brought the Disney magic to your community,” said DJ Weiss, Disney on Ice coordinator.

Disney characters Woody and Jessie brought the magic to Sinai, along with arts, crafts and souvenirs.

“Imagine being away from school, away from home, not sleeping in your own bed, and then finding out a friend went to a show or the mall or a restaurant, this way we can bring all the fun and excitement to them in the hospital,” said Aziza Shad, chair of Pediatrics at Sinai.

Many of the young patients, including eight-year-old Giovianni, have spent most of their childhood inside the hospital.

“For him, he was born with bi-lateral club feet so just correction of the position of the feet,” said Liz Navarro, parent.

These visits bring a joyful escape from the hospital.

“It means a lot because I’ve never ever seen them,” Giovianni said.

“It’s a nice diversion and something for him to look forward to,” Navarro said.

Giving these patients a chance to forget their illness and just be a kid. If you want to catch Disney on Ice they will be in Baltimore through the weekend at the Royal Farms Arena.

