  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Wroblewski, Alex Wroblewski murder trial, Baltimore, Local TV, Locust Point, Maryland


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With jury selection underway, a Baltimore judge postpones the murder trial of a man and woman accused of killing a well-known bartender in Locust Point.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports, the trial is now postponed until late March due to another trial coming up for the assistant state’s attorney.

Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges.

Two Of Three Suspects In Locust Point Bartender Murder Reject Plea Deals, Jury Selection Underway

They are accused in the November 2017 murder of Alex Wroblewski, who was killed while getting a late-night snack at the Royal farms on Key Highway.

Funeral Services Held For Bartender Killed Outside Locust Point Royal Farms

Hayes’ son was also charged, but he accepted a plea deal and will testify for the prosecution.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s