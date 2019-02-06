



With jury selection underway, a Baltimore judge postpones the murder trial of a man and woman accused of killing a well-known bartender in Locust Point.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports, the trial is now postponed until late March due to another trial coming up for the assistant state’s attorney.

Tonya Hayes and her boyfriend Marquese Winston each face 22 charges.

They are accused in the November 2017 murder of Alex Wroblewski, who was killed while getting a late-night snack at the Royal farms on Key Highway.

Hayes’ son was also charged, but he accepted a plea deal and will testify for the prosecution.

