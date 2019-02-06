



Baltimore police are looking for a teenage runaway, last seen February 3.

16-year-old Alonzia Briscoe was last seen at around 2 p.m. on February 3 in the 2000 block of Whittier Avenue.

She was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. She is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Alonzia Briscoe, please dial 911.

