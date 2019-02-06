



deal

If you’re thinking about popping the question this Valentine’s Day, famous Pittsburgh sandwich restaurant Primanti Bros. has afor you.

The restaurant announced it “Love at First Bite” promotion Wednesday.

All couples who get engaged at any one of Primanti Bros/ Restaurants on Valentine’s Day, will get an exclusive all-expense paid wedding ceremony, complete with Primanti Bros. catering, at the Primanti Bros. Strip District location.

“Sometimes folks – mainly guys – don’t need the added pressure of an expensive restaurant when they are trying to pop the question,” Primanti Bros. brand Ambassador Toni Haggerty said.

Customers just have to show up to their local Primanti Bros. restaurant and pop the question on Feb. 14, 2019. Then let the restaurant’s general manger know.

The group wedding ceremony, officiated by Haggerty, will bring together all the couples who make their love official this Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the fine print:

The wedding ceremony and reception will be held in summer 2019 at Primanti Bros. original location in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Neighborhood, with the exact date to be determined based upon availability. The ceremony and reception will be held for all participants simultaneously and the total number of allowed guests may be limited. Specific details about the wedding ceremony and reception will be shared with participants after they’ve gotten engaged at Primanti Bros. on February 14, 2019. No purchase is necessary to be eligible.

There’s a location in Maryland in Hagerstown.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook