BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Willow, the beloved cat from the Monument City Brewery, was returned home.
Surveillance video captured three people taking the cat by mistake.
They thought he was a stray, and brought him back Wednesday after learning otherwise.
The brewery plans to throw a party on Friday to celebrate Willow’s return.
