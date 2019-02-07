  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:missing cat, Monument City


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Willow, the beloved cat from the Monument City Brewery, was returned home.

Surveillance video captured three people taking the cat by mistake.

 

RELATED: Monument Brewing Asking For Public’s Help To Find Missing Cat

They thought he was a stray, and brought him back Wednesday after learning otherwise.

The brewery plans to throw a party on Friday to celebrate Willow’s return.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s