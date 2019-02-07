



Willow, the beloved cat from the Monument City Brewery, was returned home.

Surveillance video captured three people taking the cat by mistake.

They thought he was a stray, and brought him back Wednesday after learning otherwise.

The brewery plans to throw a party on Friday to celebrate Willow’s return.

