



Morgan State University has announced hiring Tyrone Wheatley as its 22nd head football coach.

He comes to the Morgan State Bears after two seasons under head coach Doug Marrone, and as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wheatley also worked with Marrone at Syracuse University from 2010-2012 and then was with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills from 2013-2014.

“We are thrilled to bring a person and football coach of Tyrone Wheatley’s caliber to Morgan State,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Edward Scott. “Tyrone is an outstanding recruiter and understands the game of football at every level, both as a player and a coach. We are confident Tyrone can build broad support and engagement in our program while continuing to advance our football program in the classroom and on the playing field.”

Wheatley will officially join the team as head coach effective February 21.

