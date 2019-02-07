



Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized Thursday night.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Boarman Ave. around 6:12 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shin.

The man was treated by a medic at the scene and later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

When Citywide Shooting detectives took over the investigation, they learned a second victim walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot graze wound to his back.

The second man was also wounded in the 2800 block of Boarman Ave.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

