



Record rain, rising and falling temperatures and snow-treated roads are creating the perfect conditions for potholes this winter.

“One word to describe them, horrible,” Raven Anderson, a Baltimore City resident, said.

According to Baltimore City officials, road crews have already filled about 4,000 of them.

“They’re creeping up all the time this time of year,” Michelle Pourciau, Director of the Department of Transportation, said. “But once you report it, on average, we’re getting to it in 48 hours.”

Officials said that last year’s record amount of rainfall set the stage for a high amount of potholes.

The recent freezes and subsequent warmups have also increased the number of potholes.

“That’s exactly the recipe for potholes,” Charlie Gischlar, of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said. “It’s why we’re out there early this year.”

Last year, the State Highway Administration spent more than $3 million repairing 25,000 square yards worth of potholes.

The high amount of potholes this winter hasn’t gone unnoticed by Baltimore City residents.

“I’ve gotten so many flat tires, especially when you’re trying to rush to work and then, boom, your tire is stuck,” Anderson said. “So yeah, it sucks. It needs to be fixed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook