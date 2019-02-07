Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon that a rail employee has been killed in an accident.
The NTSB is sending investigators to a railroad accident in Baltimore that resulted in the death of a Norfolk Southern employee at the Bayview Rail Yard.
NTSB says they are still investigating the incident.
This story is developing.
