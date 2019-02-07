Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Railway accident


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon that a rail employee has been killed in an accident.

The NTSB is sending investigators to a railroad accident in Baltimore that resulted in the death of a Norfolk Southern employee at the Bayview Rail Yard.

NTSB says they are still investigating the incident.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s