



Some of Baltimore’s youngest readers need your help!

The Southwest Baltimore Charter School is looking to collect books for their Pre-K students.

Story-time is meant to set these Pre-K students up for success.

“Giving our kids a chance to choose their own books, to find things that interest them early on, it really sets them up later on for what they like and how to choose those things,” said DJ Nash, the school librarian.

Nash wants to increase the collection of Pre-K level books at the school’s Weinberg Library to benefit their school’s youngest readers.

“Help you learn and be smart so you can grow up and be smart,” said Giabella, a Pre-K student.

So they are holding an online book drive. They’re also holding one at their school.

“We are trying to put together a collection of Pre-K books, early reader books, especially for our students that are already ahead and grasping literacy,” Nash said.

“If people could bring in board books or books that are in good condition, or Pre-K appropriate,” said Jenny Green, a Pre-K teacher.

They hope people will donate their gently used or new books to help develop these young students’ skills.

“It’s incredibly important I mean I think books are so great, I remember them in school when I was a kid and how important they were for me, and I still love books. The kids really love books and I want them to have the best,” Green said.

The book drive will be held at the school from February 11-15.

