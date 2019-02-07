



Another day of above-average temperatures that features sun and clouds.

Some rain overnight is likely as a front moves our way from the west.

By the afternoon on Friday, windy and colder conditions will begin to dominate our weather for the start of the weekend.

Sunny, breezy, and cold weather will be the rule on Saturday with more sun to start out your Sunday.

Sunday night, a weak system may bring a round of wet snow or some mixed precipitation by early Monday, which may impact your early commute.

We’ll have more updates on that over the weekend.

–Bob Turk

