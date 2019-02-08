



Images of former University of Maryland students in blackface were found in old yearbooks.

A current UMD student tweeted that she went on a mission to find blackface in the university’s yearbooks and it only took her minutes to find it.

UMD President Wallace Loh responded to the student’s tweet saying: “The images of blackface found in past UMD yearbooks are profoundly hurtful and distressing. Traditions like this reflect a history of racial prejudice and do not convey what we seek to embody today.”

Wearing blackface is offensive and racist.

The University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion also responded to the student’s tweet saying: “The images of Blackface discovered in past UMD yearbooks can be shocking for some and traumatizing for others. Traditions like this reflect a history of racial prejudice and do not convey what we seek to embody. We hope that we will engage each other in deep learning and dialogue about our different experiences of our shared history.”

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam is accused of wearing blackface at in an old university yearbook. Although he initially apologized, he then denied it was him in the photo.

The state’s Attorney General Mark Herring also admitted to wearing blackface.

