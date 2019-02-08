



The National Aquarium’s animal rescue is treating a female, harp seal who was rescued off the coast of Maryland.

The rescue nicknamed her Marie in honor of oceanographic cartographer and geologist Marie Tharp, she’s receiving fluid therapy and antibiotics to treat dehydration and mild respiratory infection.

She’ll be under the aquarium’s care until she’s ready to be released back into the wild.

