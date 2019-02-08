Filed Under:animal rescued, Baltimore, Local TV, Marie, National Aquarium, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium’s animal rescue is treating a female, harp seal who was rescued off the coast of Maryland.

The rescue nicknamed her Marie in honor of oceanographic cartographer and geologist Marie Tharp, she’s receiving fluid therapy and antibiotics to treat dehydration and mild respiratory infection.

Seal Rescue | Marie Tharp | Harp Seal | January 7, 2019

She’ll be under the aquarium’s care until she’s ready to be released back into the wild.

