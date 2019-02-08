



A recall was issued February 5 for about 122,000 DeWALT electric drills due to a potential shock hazard.

The recall notice stated that the hazard can be caused by the wiring of the DeWALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills can come into contact with internal moving parts.

The drills are yellow with black markings, and a cable connected at one end. Affected drills have date codes 2017-37-FY which can be found etched into the right side of the drill.

Consumers are urged to stop using the drills immediately and call DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The company stated that if the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code, it has already been inspected and is not affected by the recall.

Anyone with affected drills is asked to call DeWALT at (855) 752-5259, send an email to recall@sbdinc.com, or go online at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.

