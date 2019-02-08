BREAKINGFrederick Douglass High School Staffer Shot At School; Suspect In Custody
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Mike Pence, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Baltimore Friday afternoon to tour the port.

Pence is expected to speak around 2 p.m.

He wants to see the technology the customs agents use to scan the cargo for illegal weapons and drugs.

The vice president will visit the CBP-Baltimore Service Port, where he will receive a briefing and tour by CBP on Non-Intrusive Inspection Systems Program Technology.

