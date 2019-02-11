



Baltimore police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Syed Muhammad Weaver was last seen on February 4 in the 600 Tolna Street.

Family and friends are concerned about Syed’s well-being.

Syed Muhammad Weaver is five-feet, seven inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Police say Syed was last seen wearing a puffy black winter jacket, Khaki pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Syed Muhammad Weaver is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Southeast District Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2422 or simply dial 911.

