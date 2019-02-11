



A Baltimore man who goes by ‘Plaintpotatoess’ on social media is charged with 21 counts of harassment and trespassing in connection with the making of his viral videos.

The Baltimore Sun reports 20-year-old Marquel A. Carter was charged Thursday.

Carter has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram, where he shares videos of himself approaching and making fun of people.

His Twitter account is now suspended.

Court records show Carter has two petitions for peace orders filed against him. City Councilman Eric Costello says he received a dozen complaints about Carter in the fall.

In a Thursday statement, he thanked a police detective for tackling Carter’s “disgusting harassment,” which he says included “hateful speech and intimidation.”

Carter says he “didn’t mean to hurt or traumatize anyone.”

