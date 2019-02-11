



After a months-long search, Baltimore’s new top cop begins as acting police commissioner Monday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh introduced Michael Harrison in his new role Monday morning.

Harrison retired as superintendent of the New Orleans department to take the job in Baltimore.

Among those is driving down crime- an issue that’s at the top of the list. His contract offers incentives for crime reduction.

But the new acting commissioner says first and foremost, he’ll start by learning about his department and listening to concerns around the city.

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege,” Harrison said.

He said he will ensure BPD has a robust internal affairs office and strong policies to deter officers from making future bad decisions.

“There will be no tolerance for corruption, and I will make strong, certain and swift decisions when those things are brought to my attention,” Harrison said.

As for his immediate day one agenda, his to-do list begins by meeting with State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby about her recent announcement that her office will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases.

“I’m on my way to have that meeting, so we can have that discussion and figure out how the department can best approach this that satisfies everybody but make sure the citizens and residents of Baltimore are safe, and that the department is following the law and the law and its policies,” Harrison said.

From there, he says, he will shift his attention to a city and department-wide listening tour.

His first decision as acting commissioner is to learn from the community.

He said in a press conference Monday he has been getting nightly briefings already from interim BPD commissioner Gary Tuggle.

“The most important thing is hearing from the residents, hearing from the rank and file within the police department.,” Harrison said.

He is expected to gear a host of concerns Monday during nine community meet-and-greet events.

Here is the updated schedule where people can meet and greet the new Baltimore Police commissioner designate @wjz pic.twitter.com/ejtkYjDNRP — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 11, 2019

The mayor is expected to enter his nomination in March.

