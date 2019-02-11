



Slick, slippery and slow-going Monday morning across the state, as a half-inch to two and a half inches of wintry mix caused coated walkways and sloppy streets.

“Not the first time this year. No, no. It’s not been bad though,” said Jack Livingston, Maryland resident.

Plows worked through the morning, but the icy inconvenience shut down many schools across the state.

Highway Officials Prep Roads For Baltimore Drivers As Cold Weather Continues

“Take your time. Take your time. Don’t be in a hurry, stay off your phone,” said Rusty Easton, a resident.

Maryland Department of Transportation crews are tracking 1,700 pieces of equipment and varying weather conditions statewide.

“Our Westminster shop has reported seven inches of snow. The further you go up, the higher you are in elevation, the more it’s going to continue to be stubbornly snow and sleet,” said Charlie Gischlar, MDOT.

In Baltimore County, J&J Trash Removal collected through the slush.

“Slippery, real slippery,” said Marcus Taylor with J&J Trash Removal.

As neighbors, walking to an icy day carved out their cars to get to work.

“What I’ll do is I’ll get to work and I’ll make a couple of deliveries. And if I don’t feel safe, I’ll go back in. Our boss is very liberal about whether we feel safe or not,” said Rose Reese, resident.

This kind of a mess, however, is not unexpected in Maryland in mid-February.

Sunday night into Monday morning brought 114 crashes and even more calls for service on the roads as the winter mix came sleeting in.

State Police Respond To 114 Crashes Between Midnight To Monday Morning

“Like I said, ain’t too bad today, we’ll have to wait tomorrow and see what happens tomorrow morning. Not too bad,” Easton said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook