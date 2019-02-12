Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Shooting, West Baltimore, West Baltimore Shooting


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in serious condition Monday night.

At around 11:28 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of Mosher Street for a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition, police say.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have learned the victim was shot on the street by unknown suspects before retreating into his house.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

