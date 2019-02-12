



(CBS NEWS) — The Texas border city of El Paso became a focal point of the nation’s contentious debate over immigration Monday night, as President Trump and former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, a potential 2020 challenger, held dueling rallies to tout completely different immigration agendas.

In his first “Make America Great Again” campaign rally of 2019, the president again argued for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border by railing against illegal immigration and falsely linking undocumented immigrants to disproportionate criminality.

He accused Democrats of endorsing “open borders” and criticized the “far-left” for efforts to defund or abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

