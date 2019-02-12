



A nanny in Prince George’s County is found guilty for killing an eight-month-old baby left in her care.

Oluremi Oyindasola faces nearly 70 years behind bars.

Investigators said the 68-year-old live-in nanny was seen on surveillance video removing the nipple from the baby’s bottle and pouring it into the girl’s mouth until she was no longer conscious.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

