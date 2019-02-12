



The inclement weather that has moved through Maryland this winter has caused school districts to use many of its built-in snow days.

As a result, school boards across the state are making plans for students if snow continues to impact openings this academic year.

The current Maryland state law requires schools to be in session for 180 days each year.

Baltimore City is just one of the many districts that are adjusting for how many days they may need to take this winter.

If it’s four or more, they will extend the school year into the week of June 17th. The school district has already used three of its built-in days.

Baltimore, Carroll and Howard County each have four built-in snow days. They have all already exceeded their limited, using five.

Anne Arundel County has two allotted days with a conditional third if necessary. The county has only used one of its snow days.

Harford County has 10 days. They have used five.

School Boards across the state will be voting on their snow day plans in the coming days.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook