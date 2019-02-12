



Spirit Airlines will soon serve its fourth destination in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Beginning June 20, 2019, Spirit will have nonstop daily service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Newark.

The four routes to some of Spirit’s most popular destinations will also provide dozens of connections to destinations throughout the airline’s international network, including the Caribbean and Latin America.

The airline currently serves Asheville and Greensboro and will begin serving Raleigh-Durham on May 2.

“The North Carolina economy continues to thrive, and we are thrilled to add the state’s largest city, Charlotte, to our route network,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “We are excited to offer our guests a chance to experience all of what The Queen City has to offer. Whether you are a foodie, a craft brew enthusiast, or a stock car racing fan, Charlotte offers great restaurants, breweries, and is the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Of course, we are equally happy to introduce our new Charlotte-area Guests to our substantial and growing list of domestic and international destinations.”

Spirit Airlines was recently named 2018 Value Airline of the Year by Air Transport World, according to a Spirit release.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.

