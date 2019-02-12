



A sloppy chilly mess it was, and in some spots still is this morning, but we are trending toward the good. And this second “issue” of the week will be in our rear view mirror shortly. And AGAIN we are on the good side of a Winter storm. What is it the 5th or 6th time this season? Last Fall the long term outlook for the Mid Atlantic, for Winter, was wetter but milder. And darn if “they” were not right. So far. It has been wetter, but if the temps were 5-8 degrees colder we’d be a Winter Wonderland. And still could be, it ain’t over yet.

I always talk about Presidents Day weekend, and for good reason. We have seen some mighty big storms pound the area. But this year Valentine’s Day, and Presidents Day will not be problematic. And that is good news. For restaurants, small businesses, and even “box stores” count of a bit of a bump in the wallet for the “day of love.” Years ago we had a blizzard on Val’s Day. Shutdown Cupid in a large way. Then Governor Harry Hughes, by executive proclamation, moved Valentine’s Day to the next weekend. Everyone played along and life was good. No issue this year though.

Gotta love that.

