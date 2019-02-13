Filed Under:Charles County, Christianity, Islam, La Plata, Local TV


LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Maryland high school’s lesson on Islam during world history class didn’t violate a Christian student’s Constitutional rights.

News outlets report the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week that La Plata High School wasn’t endorsing any particular religion with a lecture on Muslim beliefs during the 2014-2015 school year.

While the student, Caleigh Wood, received a lower grade for refusing to complete the lesson, it didn’t affect her final grade.

Wood’s attorney, Richard Thompson, leads a national Christian nonprofit law firm and plans to seek review.

He says the lesson led to “forced speech of a young Christian girl.”

The judges’ opinion said court interference would endanger academic freedom.

Charles County schools attorney Andrew Scott says religion is crucial to understanding history.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Two way street then. Make muslims study christianity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s