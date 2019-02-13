



The debate continues on the bill that could determine whether or not school starts after or before Labor Day.

Governor Hogan took to Facebook on Wednesday to appeal to House Democrats who have supported starting school after Labor Day in the past.

Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to overturn the governor’s order and give control of start dates to local schools.

Republicans are crying foul.

Senator Stephen Hershey, the republican minority whip called it “A clear shot to Gov. Hogan,”

Governor Hogan’s attention is now turned to the House of Delegates.

On Facebook, he posted names and faces of delegates who he says have supported the bill in the past, writing

“This legislation now moves to the house of delegates where numerous legislators – in fact, Democratic legislators – not only supported the commission to study school after Labor Day but actually sponsored bills to push the school start date back to the traditional end of summer,”

He added he hopes they can put partisanship aside.

But the Maryland State Education Association argues that start days are not one size fits all.

“What happens in Garrett County on a daily basis whether its weather or instruction of students is very different than what happens in our urbans like Prince George’s County and Baltimore City than what happens on the Eastern Shore,” said Cheryl Bost, President of MSEA.

The bill is scheduled for a committee hearing Thursday. If the bill passes out of the committee it goes to the full house floor for a vote.

