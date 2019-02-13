



Police are searching for two suspects who attacked a 95-year-old bar owner in her Pasadena home.

The bar owner, known to the community as “Miss. Edna” was closing out at the Brass Rail Pub on Hog Neck Road early Wednesday morning.

Police said that she left work and that two masked suspects appeared at her Pasadena home, less than a mile away from her work.

The two suspects forced their way in, threatened the victim with guns and took a large amount of money.

“It’s unthinkable, you know?” Donna Harris, an employee at the Brass Rail Pub, said. “Why would they have to do that to her. Robbing her is one thing, why would they have to do what they did. Not necessary. It’s cruel.”

Customers came in and out of the bar Wednesday afternoon, stunned to hear the news.

“I think it’s horrible,” Russell Eddy, a friend of Miss. Edna, said.

Harris said that Miss. Edna will be okay, but is asking police to find the people responsible.

“She’s awesome and she’s going to be alright,” Harris said. “They need to find whoever did this so they can’t hurt anyone else.”

Police said that they used K-9 units to try to track where the suspects went.

Officials are still looking for the suspects.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook