Filed Under:DC, FBI, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller


(CNN) — Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Manafort “intentionally made multiple false statements to the FBI, the (office of special counsel) and the grand jury concerning matters that were material to the investigation.”

The issue was the subject of a closed-door hearing Wednesday afternoon.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

