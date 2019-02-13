BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the end of an error in Baltimore. Quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos Wednesday after an 11-year run in Charm City.
“I’m definitely sad to see him go,” Matthew Yuhas, a Ravens fan, said. “I thought he was a great quarterback while he was here.”
Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, was heavily criticized by fans at times.
“I’m happy to see him go because he’s been off a couple of games and he’s just been holding us back,” Shaytauin Ennis, a Ravens fan, said.
Many fans took to social media to react to the Flacco trade.
Flacco will be in a tough AFC West division. The division features the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders.
The Chiefs are led by rookie quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game last season.
The Los Angeles Chargers are no cakewalk, either. Last season Philip Rivers led the Bolts into the AFC Divisional round.
In his 11-year career, Flacco is 96-67 with a passer rating of 84.1.
The Ravens will now turn to second-year pro, Lamar Jackson, as their starter.
In his rookie year in Baltimore, Jackson went 6-1 as a starter and posted an 84.5 passer rating.
