



It’s the end of an error in Baltimore. Quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos Wednesday after an 11-year run in Charm City.

“I’m definitely sad to see him go,” Matthew Yuhas, a Ravens fan, said. “I thought he was a great quarterback while he was here.”

Joe Flacco is worth more than a fourth-round pick. — Ravens Nation (@TheOfficialRNL) February 13, 2019

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, was heavily criticized by fans at times.

“I’m happy to see him go because he’s been off a couple of games and he’s just been holding us back,” Shaytauin Ennis, a Ravens fan, said.

Many fans took to social media to react to the Flacco trade.

On one hand, I'm glad the Broncos got an experienced quarterback. On the other hand, it's Joe Flacco… — DavidSlushy (@DavidSlushy) February 13, 2019

Flacco will be in a tough AFC West division. The division features the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs are led by rookie quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game last season.

John Elway’s plan to counter Mahomes in the AFC West is Joe Flacco. pic.twitter.com/WHk1fkasdg — Matt Bartlett (@matt_bart) February 13, 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers are no cakewalk, either. Last season Philip Rivers led the Bolts into the AFC Divisional round.

In his 11-year career, Flacco is 96-67 with a passer rating of 84.1.

*checks twitter* *sees Broncos trade for Joe Flacco* pic.twitter.com/Gjc6X0NNVC — Cocky Mahomes (@MahomesEgo) February 13, 2019

The Ravens will now turn to second-year pro, Lamar Jackson, as their starter.

Lamar Jackson better be the guy the Ravens hope he can be. — dennis (@NoRibsNoRice_) February 13, 2019

In his rookie year in Baltimore, Jackson went 6-1 as a starter and posted an 84.5 passer rating.

