



A 33-year-old school nurse was arrested after she allegedly had sexual encounters with four male students at Crisfield High School & Academy.

According to charging documents, Marsh admitted to having oral sex with three 17-year-old students, victims said she would proposition them on social media for the encounters.

They say it did not take place on school property but they would drive around in a van and go somewhere else, according to charging documents.

One of the victims said she had sex with him in her van in her driveway.

She would use Snapchat, Facebook Instant Messenger, the victims said in charging documents. Several victims were initially reluctant to talk out against Marsh- the mother of one teen convinced her son to do so.

Marsh waived her Miranda rights when speaking to police Tuesday.

Maryland State Police charged Samantha Marsh with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense.

Marsh was arrested Tuesday at the state police Princess Anne Barrack and will be held without bail at the Somerset County Detention Center.

Police said Marsh was working as a school nurse at the time of the alleged incidents.

She was placed on administrative leave prior to her arrest.

An investigation into Marsh was initiated Monday.

The alleged offenses occurred between March 2018 and January 2019.

All the victims are believed to be students at Crisfield High School & Academy, however, police don’t believe the incidents took place on school grounds.

Investigators believe Marsh allegedly picked up students in her van from various locations outside school before taking them to other locations where the offenses occurred.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

