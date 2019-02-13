



The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is using art to encourage kindness to animals.

The art project started in 2013 with one school, and in six years has grown to 37 different schools in the Baltimore community with more than 4,000 pieces of art.

“Unfortunately we do have an animal abuse problem in our community, the best way we can stop it is to have the next generation show their kindness for animals,” said Katie Flory, with SPCA community relations.

The Maryland SPCA’s sixth annual Kindness for Paws Art Show and Sale features the work of students across the Baltimore region.

“Students really get it, to being kind to animals and this is a great way to illustrate all of their amazing artwork that features pets that were adopted from the SPCA,” said Tina Regester, SPCA director of communications.

Each artist was given a photo of a pet that was adopted from the SPCA.

“My image was a little funny so I wanted to make it with a bow tie and with one ear up and down and make it a little goofy,” said Brandon DeMattos, seventh grader. “My dog was actually from the SPCA and I just want to support them in any way possible because they are why I have my dog today,”

“I think they will be able to understand how amazing it is to have a cat or dog and hopefully contribute to the SPCA,” said Eden Shoulman, sixth grader.

Each year, 3,000 animals are adopted from the SPCA.

The art show promotes the organization’s mission to improve the lives of pets and the community.

“Encourage people to come out and view the amazing artwork and perhaps it will help a pet like Lily here,” Regester said.

The artwork will be available to purchase on February 17 at the White Marsh Mall. It is currently on display until the 17th, and the sale price is name your own donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Maryland SPCA.

