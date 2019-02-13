



A major renewal effort is underway in one of Baltimore’s best known predominantly African-American neighborhoods.

Turner Station dates back to the late 1800s and is rich in history, not far from Dundalk in Baltimore County, it was once home to a dozen churches and three schools- but times have changed.

“We’ve seen ups and downs here, we’re kind of on the down now, but we’re trying to revive Turner Station and bring it back up,” said Betty Watkins, long-time Turner Station resident.

The renewal effort is called, “Save The Nation Of Turner Station,” and it’s being led by Courtney Mears-Speed, a local shop owner.

“We’re trying to attract the millennial generation, or any of the younger ones that will take on helping to clean up the community. We’re trying to recapture what was here when I got here,” She said.

Local businesses are involved in the effort. David Marshall owns Marshall Junior Inc, a residential refuse company. He was born in Turner Station.

“Most of my formative years were here in Turner Station. My mother and father were born here, there’s a lot of love here, there is still a lot of love here,” Marshall said.

Friends often gather at the Speed Barber Shop on Main Street to reminisce.

“There’s a lot of history here, this was a village that helped to raise each other, we raised children, a village of love,” said long-time resident Muriel Gray.

Turner Station is home to many famous people, including former Maryland congressman Kweisi Mfume, astronaut Robert Curbeam, NFL legend Calvin Hill and Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer calles became one of the most important tools in medicine. Fifteen street signs in the neighborhood bear her name.

If you want to help their cause, you can donate here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook