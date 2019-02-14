



A Baltimore firefighter has been charged with stealing from fire stations- including his own, earlier this week.

Police were dispatched to the station located in the 2600 block of Washington Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Members of the firehouse reported seeing an unknown man wearing a firefighters uniform enter their firehouse without their permission.

A member confronted the intruder who quickly left, police said.

After examining their belongings, a member realized her wallet was missing.

Baltimore City Fire Stations all over the city were placed on alert and advised to frequently check their firehouses were secure.

Later that morning, at around 4:22 a.m., police were dispatched to the fire station located in the 5800 block of Bel Air Road.

Once there, an officer was told by the station Captain that numerous items had been stolen from their firehouse and the suspect matched the description of one of their members.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Douglas Ellsworth Cloman II, had just tried to enter the firehouse but was unable because the locks had been changed.

Cloman told the officer that he came to the firehouse to wash his uniform. However, it was revealed Clomon was on medical leave.

He was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives, where they learned Clomon had keys to various firehouses all over the city and that he was in possession of a chainsaw that had recently been stolen from a fire truck.

Clomon also had a wallet that did not belong to him, police said.

He has been charged with several counts of fourth-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and theft. He is currently in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.

