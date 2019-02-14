Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — State troopers arrested a New Jersey man after a traffic stop led to finding an illegal handgun, marijuana and other paraphernalia on him Thursday.
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — State troopers arrested a New Jersey man after a traffic stop led to finding an illegal handgun, marijuana and other paraphernalia on him Thursday.
Troopers stopped a Silver GMC Envoy, traveling on I-70 westbound at the 56-mile marker for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as David John Compton, 30, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Compton was found to be in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, marijuana and related paraphernalia. Police learned Compton was listed as being prohibited to possess a handgun due to prior felony convictions.
Compton was arrested and charged with the following:
- CDS possession of marijuana
- CDS possession of firearms
- Firearm possession with felony conviction
- Illegal possession of ammunition
- Handgun in vehicle
- Loaded handgun in vehicle
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook