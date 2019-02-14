  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Frederick County, Gun And Firearm Possession, Loaded Handgun, Local TV, Marijuana Possession, Maryland State Police, New Jersey


FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — State troopers arrested a New Jersey man after a traffic stop led to finding an illegal handgun, marijuana and other paraphernalia on him Thursday.

Troopers stopped a Silver GMC Envoy, traveling on I-70 westbound at the 56-mile marker for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as David John Compton, 30, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Compton was found to be in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, marijuana and related paraphernalia. Police learned Compton was listed as being prohibited to possess a handgun due to prior felony convictions.

Compton was arrested and charged with the following:

  • CDS possession of marijuana
  • CDS possession of firearms
  • Firearm possession with felony conviction
  • Illegal possession of ammunition
  • Handgun in vehicle
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle

