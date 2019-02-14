Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City, Bus Fire, Local TV, Loch Raven Boulevard, Maryland, school bus on fire


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus is on fire in Baltimore City Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 13 is over the scene of a school bus on fire on Loch Raven Boulevard at Cold Spring Lane.

Fire crews responded to the 4500 block of Loch Raven for a school bus fire. No kids were on the bus at the time of the fire.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

This story is developing. 

