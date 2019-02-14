Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus is on fire in Baltimore City Thursday afternoon.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus is on fire in Baltimore City Thursday afternoon.
Chopper 13 is over the scene of a school bus on fire on Loch Raven Boulevard at Cold Spring Lane.
Fire crews responded to the 4500 block of Loch Raven for a school bus fire. No kids were on the bus at the time of the fire.
There is no word of any injuries at this time.
This story is developing.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook