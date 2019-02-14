



A school nurse accused of having sexual encounters with four students was held without bond Thursday.

Samantha Marsh, 33, confessed to sexual encounters with three Crisfield High School students. Police said the encounters all happened off campus.

School Nurse Arrested After Alleged Sex Acts With Multiple Students

Maryland State Police arrested Marsh at the Princess Anne Barrack earlier this week.

Her husband said Marsh has several young children and the arrest came as a shock.

“I know she did wrong. I know that. But she’s not a bad person,” he said.

According to charging documents, the victims were all 17-year-old students. They told police Marsh communicated with them on social media, primarily Snapchat.

They said she would meet them at various places in Crisfield and perform sexual acts in her van. She told one of the victims not to tell anyone.

State Police were unsure whether Marsh worked at any other schools but encouraged anyone with more information to call them at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook