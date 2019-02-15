



Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland received a special gift Friday from a very young donor.

Five-year-old Tysie has been saving up her allowance money after she heard her teacher talk about the charity in her kindergarten class, and on Friday she brought in her charity jar- containing $41.67.

“I just melted because it was not the type of phone call we receive every day, that says my five-year-old would like to come in and make this donation to you, there were tears among staff members, there’s such generosity there,” said Holly Blackledge, deputy executive director of development for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.

Tysie’s mother, Elizabeth Hurwitz, said the discussions about the charity began back in November.

“Tysie’s teacher told the children about Meals on Wheels, she said Thanksgiving was a good time to be thinking about other people,” Hurwitz said.

Meals on Wheels delivers 1.3 million meals annually to a 50-mile radius around Baltimore, including Baltimore City and seven surrounding counties, the non-profit enables homebound seniors to eat healthily and remain independent in their own homes.

“It takes about 250 volunteers every day to get those meals out to everyone,” said Holly Blackledge.

Tysie visited Meals on Wheels on Friday on South Haven Street in East Baltimore, after delivering her donation she got to sit in the Meals on Wheels van along with her sister Sascha.

