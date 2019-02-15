



Former NBA star Glen “Big Baby” Davis will avoid jail time after he was allegedly caught with a quarter-pound of marijuana.

The former Boston Celtic forward was caught in a Maryland hotel in Feb. 2018, when police said they found 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 on Davis’ person.

Davis was charged with a felony count of drug possession with intent to distribute, which carries a maximum of five years in jail.

Davis reached an agreement with prosecutors last month to avoid jail time.

He agreed to pay the maximum fine of $15,000 in exchange for having the charges dropped.

The case had been placed on the set docket, which means it was essentially inactive, but not entirely erased.

The case can be reopened if Davis missteps in the next three years.

