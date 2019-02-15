



A review was requested by the agency that accredits the nation’s top hospitals concerning the Feb. 4 shooting at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

A 25-year-old employee at the school of medicine was shot in the face and remains hospialized.

The suspect in the case is 26-year-old Jamar Haughton. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and several firearms related charges.

RELATED: Police Had Amped Up Patrols Near UMD Medical Center Before Shooting

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reported the hospital is conducting an internal review and will turn over its findings to the joint commission.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook