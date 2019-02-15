  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, Local TV, President Trump


(CBS NEWS) — President Trump, dissatisfied with the funding Congress is providing him for barriers at the southern border — will sign the bill to fund the government and declare a national emergency to free up more funds to build his wall.

“I’m going to be signing a national emergency,” the president announced in his Rose Garden address Friday.

Read the full story with CBS News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s