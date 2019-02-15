Comments
(CBS NEWS) — President Trump, dissatisfied with the funding Congress is providing him for barriers at the southern border — will sign the bill to fund the government and declare a national emergency to free up more funds to build his wall.
“I’m going to be signing a national emergency,” the president announced in his Rose Garden address Friday.
