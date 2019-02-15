  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Korryn Gaines, Korryn Gaines Family, Local TV, Royce Ruby Jr., Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County judge has overturned a $38 million wrongful death award to the family of Korryn Gaines.

Gaines was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police in 2016 during a six-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment, after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Her family sued Baltimore County Police, claiming that officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son, Kodi.

The jury sided with the family.

One year ago, Gaines’ family was awarded $38 million in damages, including $33 million to her son, Kodi, $4.5 million to her daughter, Karsyn, and $9,000 to her parents and estate.

Now, Mickey Norman, a Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge, has dismissed the family’s claims against the county, and against Corporal Royce Ruby Jr. who fatally shot Gaines.

Norman cited “Qualified Immunity” which shields law enforcement and government officials from civil liability when carrying out their duties.

This Is A Developing Story. Continue To Stay With WJZ.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s