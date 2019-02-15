



A Baltimore County judge has overturned a $38 million wrongful death award to the family of Korryn Gaines.

Gaines was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police in 2016 during a six-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment, after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Her family sued Baltimore County Police, claiming that officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son, Kodi.

The jury sided with the family.

One year ago, Gaines’ family was awarded $38 million in damages, including $33 million to her son, Kodi, $4.5 million to her daughter, Karsyn, and $9,000 to her parents and estate.

Now, Mickey Norman, a Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge, has dismissed the family’s claims against the county, and against Corporal Royce Ruby Jr. who fatally shot Gaines.

Norman cited “Qualified Immunity” which shields law enforcement and government officials from civil liability when carrying out their duties.

This Is A Developing Story. Continue To Stay With WJZ.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook