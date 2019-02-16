



One person was fatally struck changing a flat tire Saturday morning along the shoulder of I-795.

Police were called to the scene at 9:55 a.m. for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say that Kennedy Sooklal, of Reisterstown, Md., Toyota Tundra became disabled with a flat rear passenger-side tire on the right shoulder of I-795 near McDonough Road.

While Sooklal was changing the tire, a 2015 Honda Civic lost control and left the roadway.

Sooklal was taken to Siani Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead around 10:49 a.m. His wife, Susani Sooklal, was notified at the scene at 11 a.m.

According to witnesses, the Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the collision and appeared to be involved in a speed contest.

The driver, Daniel Gonzales-Rabines, of Windsor Mill, Md., was arrested on the scene and held pending interrogation and consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

